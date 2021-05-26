Why to Choose Chiropractic Care For Shoulder Pain

One of the most common musculoskeletal complaints is shoulder pain. Shoulder issues can range from a minor ache or sharp pain when performing certain tasks to excruciating, ongoing pain when using or even resting the shoulder. This article will go into the various forms of shoulder injuries and how chiropractic care can help. click here Shoulder problems are the third most common musculoskeletal complaint among patients. Shoulder pain affects two-thirds of adults at some point in their lives. Middle-aged people are the most likely to feel shoulder pain (40-65 years). Chronic shoulder pain (pain that lasts more than three months) is very common.

The shoulder is a difficult joint to understand. It is one of the three joints in the human body that can rotate in all directions, along with the thumb and hip. It is linked to a variety of muscles and tendons. The bony portion of the joint is made up of three bones: the scapula/wing bone, the humerus/upper arm, and the clavicle/collarbone. The shoulder has a bursa that prevents structures from rubbing against each other. A fibrous capsule covers and includes all of the joint’s structures, and it provides a lubricating fluid that aids in joint movement. As we can see, the anatomy of the joint is made up of a variety of architectural elements.

There are many disorders that affect the shoulder, including rotator cuff syndrome, which is a muscle and tendon issue, bursitis and tendinitis, which are inflammation issues, impingement syndrome, which causes discomfort when structures rub against each other, and adhesive capsulitis, which restricts shoulder mobility and may lead to a frozen shoulder.

Another essential feature of the shoulder is that it is connected to our neck, also known as the cervical spine. Nerves exiting gaps between the bones of the cervical spine travel to the shoulder, where they send signals to various shoulder muscles, allowing the joint to move freely.

