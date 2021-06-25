Unknown Facts About Meschke Orthodontics

An orthodontist is a specialized doctor who provides services for adults, adolescents, children, and patients with orthodontic problems. Orthodontics is an advanced specialization of dentistry which deals with the diagnosis, treatment, and correction of jaw malocclusion and other misaligned bite tendencies, and other malformations. It may also specialize in modifying overall facial development, called dentofacial orthopedic surgery. This type of orthodontic practice is used to correct jaw pains, such as headaches and dental problems.Do you want to learn more? Visit Meschke Orthodontics – Wichita Bright Smiles

To become an orthodontist, you will need at least a Master’s degree in dentistry or an equivalent, with a minimum of three years of specialization in orthodontics. To qualify, you should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in an area of medicine, dentistry, dental school, or an osteopathic school. You must also pass the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) National Certification Examination for Orthodontists (NCLEX-PN) within three years. To become a licensed orthodontist, you will need at least three years of experience in an oral health practice, as well as a Master’s degree. There are several specialty areas of study within the specialty of orthodontics.

The most common orthodontist specialty is pediatric orthodontics, which usually refers to orthodontists who treat children and adolescents. In this role, an orthodontist is responsible for the biomechanical alignment of the mouth and jaw of young children. They are also tasked with helping the young patients maintain healthy and proper facial features through education and assessment. Another specialty that is commonly found among orthodontists is endodontic surgery. This involves braces and appliances that are using to help straighten crooked teeth.