Ultimate Guide To TMJ Treatment In Wailuku

Before deciding on any TMJ treatment choices, a patient should be well-versed in some fundamental knowledge on TMJ disease. When the temporomandibular joint, which connects the lower and upper jaws, is misplaced or strained, TMJ dysfunction develops. TMJ dysfunction produces severe discomfort in the jaw and cheek, as well as shoulder and neck pain in some cases. The reason of TMJ problem necessitates a thorough examination and diagnosis. Once the origin of the condition has been determined, the patient can choose from a variety of TMJ treatment alternatives, including natural choices, bite therapy, TMJ exercises, and dentist-administered pain alleviation through the use of a mouth guard. Have a look at tmj treatment in Wailuku for more info on this.

As previously said, there are numerous methods for TMJ treatment. The patient is first alleviated of pain by wearing a mouth guard, sometimes known as dental splints. The application of bite therapy principles and techniques to examine the actual cause of misalignment or tension that is causing the patient’s problem is the second step in TMJ treatment. If necessary, routine jaw exercises are devised in order to eliminate the grinding or clenching that contributes to lower jaw stress.

TMJ mouth guards are used to relieve pain in the TMJ joint.

Splints, which have been used to treat teeth clenching, grinding, and TMJ issues for many years, are another TMJ treatment option. Many TMJ sufferers find this alternative to be extremely beneficial, albeit the benefits vary from patient to patient. When a patient quits wearing the mouth guard, it can lose its effectiveness over time. The mouth guard’s purpose is to make it impossible for a patient to clench his or her jaws, which is considered the first step in TMJ pain alleviation.

Jaw exercises for TMJ treatment:

TMJ exercises are created in such a way that they aid in the relaxation of the patient’s jaws and the elimination of clenching. In addition, jaw exercises aid in the correction of alignment issues. After the dentist has completed a thorough examination, he or she will give the patient a series of basic exercises to perform in front of the mirror. When performing TMJ exercises, a mirror is used to help the patient perceive the misalignment, which is one of the causes of TMJ condition. The exercises assist the patient in managing his or her jaw muscles, thereby preventing clenching.

