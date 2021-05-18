Things To Know About Trading Card Games

The video game Pokemon was inspired by a Game Boy game in which a boy was tasked with catching and taming all 150 different Pokemon. The game entails raising and catching creatures as well as competing against other Pokemon collectors. Pokemon the card game is a spin-off from the popular Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS video games. If you wish to learn more about this, visit more info here

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) is a collectible card game based on the Pokemon franchise. The Pokemon Trading Card Game is a role-playing game similar to “Magic the Gathering,” a common card game. The aim of the game is to beat the opposing Pokemon trainer by using your cards (each card represents a unique Pokemon creature) (read: player). Due to their rarity and usefulness in the game, these cards have become extremely valuable.

What is the distinction between a “Starter Deck,” a “Theme Deck,” and a “Booster Pack”? The Starter Deck contains enough cards for two players and serves as an introduction to the card game. The Theme Deck is a single-player deck with more powerful cards (aka Pokemon) and more strategic moves. A booster pack is a collection of 11 cards that gives you a chance to get rare cards and improve your deck’s strength.

Each Starter deck is similar, while the Theme Decks vary and the Booster Packs contain powerful collectible cards. Some players can purchase several Booster decks in order to find an exclusive rare Pokemon card for their own collection. Each booster pack contains 11 cards: one “rare” or “holofoil” card, three “uncommon” cards, and seven “usual” cards.

If you are new to the game, first buy a Starter Deck and then one Theme Deck of your liking. Each one comes with a rulebook to help you learn the game. Once you’ve learned the fundamentals, you can start buying booster packs or searching online auction sites like Ebay for your desired Pokemon card.

Is a “Pokemon Card Pricing Guide” available?

Pojo, a website, has a helpful pricing guide for Pokemon cards. Here’s a link to a website where you can look up the current prices of Pokemon cards. In general, the price of Pokemon cards does not fluctuate too much.