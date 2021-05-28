The Most Overlooked Fact About Vascular Disorder

Your cardiovascular system makes up an intricate network of veins, arteries, and capillaries that transport blood from your heart to various parts of your body. Whenever one of these vessel networks malfunctions, it’s considered a severe vascular disorder. Peripheral Arterial Disease or PAD is another very serious venous disease that greatly increases a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke. If you’ve been diagnosed with peripheral arterial disease, you’re probably aware of the negative consequences of this disorder has on your health, but you may not know that it’s also linked to high cholesterol levels.Do you want to learn more? Visit Pelvic Pain After Sex or During Sex…A Warning Sign of a Vascular Disorder

The reason why this is such an important venous disease is because it’s a disorder that affects the valves in your veins. Essentially, when these valves become inflamed or damaged, blood flow stops and circulation becomes compromised. When blood flow is compromised, doctors refer to this condition as “ischemia” – or a lack of oxygen to the tissues in your body. A heart infarction (raining of blood back into your heart) is a result of a damaged or malfunctioning vena cava, which carries blood back up your arteries. Venous disease symptoms include pain, swelling, tingling, or heaviness in your legs; shortness of breath; dizziness; chest pain; nausea; and fatigue.

Another very common vascular disorder that affects your circulatory system is cerebrovascular accident, or stroke. Cerebrovascular accidents (or CVA) are caused by a blood clot in the brain or spinal cord. If an artery or vein is blocked by a thickened or narrowed blood vessel, it can be a cause of immediate stroke in as little as fifteen minutes. Even if it takes longer to develop into a full-blown stroke, the resulting damage can affect your thinking and movement and may eventually lead you to the loss of your ability to function normally on your own.