The Mediterranean Diet: What You Should Know

Following various comparative studies on the eating habits of people living in different regions of the world, the Mediterranean Diet – as a scientifically recommended diet – was born in the 1950s in the United States.

The findings of these research are unmistakable:

Traditional Mediterranean culinary principles are perfect for our health, both in terms of the usage of high-quality food (fresh and not preserved) and in terms of the proportion of food consumed. Low-calorie elements (pasta, cereals, vegetables, etc.) are favoured in Mediterranean cuisine, whereas high-calorie meals (meat, fats, etc.) are considered complimentary and should be consumed in moderation. Furthermore, the diet is simple to follow because it includes a wide range of flavours and does not impose any food limits.

Ancel B. Keys, an American doctor known for his research on the link between cholesterol and heart disease, was the diet’s earliest and most ardent proponent. He believes that diet is the best way to maintain a healthy body.

In contrast to what happens in today’s modern world, Mediterranean food is centred on a range of ingredients eaten in balanced amounts.

“The diversity unites us and equally separates us,” a prominent Italian cook once stated about the diet. Apart from the usage of olive oil as a key condiment, the Mediterranean cuisines are characterised by their diversity, with few other cuisines employing such a wide range of ingredients. Grains, particularly wheat, as well as vegetables and legumes, are a common product among Mediterranean peoples. Fruits, both fresh and dried, play a significant function in the kitchen. Meat, particularly beef, and dairy products are in a tie for second position. However, fish and seafood play a significant role in a Mediterranean diet’s cuisine.

Three main areas can be distinguished from the perspective of geography and culture:

• The western Mediterranean region stretches from Portugal to Italy, with Portugal overlooking the Atlantic and a fully Mediterranean cuisine. • The eastern Mediterranean area is a mix of countries with distinct cultures, with contrasts between the regions surrounding the Mediterranean and the inland, which is more affected by central European cuisine. Slovenia, Greece, and the Middle East region (Israel, Syria, and Lebanon) are just a few examples.

• The southern Mediterranean region comprises nations such as Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco, all of which have the faith of Islam as a common denominator.

