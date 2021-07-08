The Basics of Cloud Computing

Because of its self-service capacity, flexibility, affordability, scalability, and pay-as-you-go service model, cloud computing has exploded in popularity in recent years. Cloud computing is also known as the cloud, cloud hosting, cloud server hosting, and other terms. These phrases have been bandied about so frequently that most people have no idea what they imply. What is cloud computing, exactly?Have a look at Houston Managed IT Services – Cloud Computing for more info on this.

Cloud computing differs from typical hosting options in that it employs virtualization technology to pool or share resources from an underlying network of physical servers, rather than a single dedicated server. In other words, a collection of physical servers works together as one large server to provide you with the resources you require on demand. The most popular method of reaching the cloud is through the Internet, which distributes pooled computing resources, data, or software. Intranets and dedicated networks, on the other hand, are also employed. Networks, servers, storage, platforms, applications, and other services are among the resources provided by the cloud. These resources are shared among people and organisations, and they can be accessed by apps or users.

Cloud Computing’s Five Main Characteristics

Rapid elasticity, extensive network access, on-demand self-service, resource pooling, and measured service are five essential aspects of cloud computing that set it apart from traditional hosting options.

• Self-Service on Demand

You can use cloud computing’s on-demand self-service to access email, applications, network, and server services without interacting with a human. Simply create a seller account, create billing and security credentials, and choose the cloud computing resources you require. In most cases, this is accomplished through the deployment of a user-friendly and easily available web-based self-service portal.

• Access to a large network

Cloud computing services can be accessed through a network, which might be a dedicated network, the Internet, or an intranet. Anyone, anywhere, at any time, on any device or workstation, with the proper credentials, can use these services.

• Pooling of resources

Cloud computing makes it possible for several clients to share the same physical resources while maintaining a different environment for each. Furthermore, the resources from these physical servers can be pooled from a variety of servers, data centres, and regions. If a server in your network falls down, your virtual server will use resources from another server in your physical network to fill the void. Your resources are pooled from numerous data centres in various places, even if an entire data centre in your network is offline. In the event of a failure, this structure reduces the risk.