The Bail Bond Process and Rates

When someone is arrested for a crime and may be released on bond, the Bail Bonds Process begins. The bail amount is determined by the type of offence committed. The bond will be more expensive the more serious the offence is. Murder, for example, will have a greater bond sum than an extreme DUI or DWI. The judge and the court system determine the bond amount based on the offence committed. Most people cannot afford to post the entire bond amount, so they hire a bail bondsman who works out a 5 percent to 10% down payment and uses collateral, financing, or payments to cover the rest of the bond’s face value. Whatever the bond’s value is, it normally requires a 10% down payment or a 5% down payment with some type of collateral. So, if the bond is set at $200,000, the bail bond down payment to begin the process will be $20,000 from a corporation. After the bond is processed, the person is usually released within a few hours. The cost of the bond is non-refundable. this page

A defendant can request a bail review in front of a court if the bail is deemed too high. This allows the defendant to present her case, demonstrate support from family and friends, and provide the judge with information on the defendant’s personality. For further information, contact an attorney.

Bail serves as a surety bond to ensure that the defendant appears in court on the scheduled dates. If the condemned fails to appear in court on the scheduled dates, the bail bond is forfeited to the bondsman, and an arrest warrant is issued for the accused.

It usually only takes a few hours to get freed after you contact a bail bondsman and fill out all of the paperwork, as long as the 10% of collateral has been submitted. Even if you are innocent until proven guilty, you can end up in jail because you don’t have enough money to pay the full bail fee. This is why many people seek the assistance of a bail bonds agent in their neighbourhood. The majority of bail bond agencies are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Look for reviews and information about the bail bonds company on the BBB and other websites so you can make an informed decision about which one to hire. As a customer, you have the last say in whatever bail bonds firm you select; they should be willing to speak with you and provide you with information, time periods, and charges.

No related posts.