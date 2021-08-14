The Advantages of a Flat Roof System in Commercial Roofing

A flat roof system is an effective alternative for decreasing the expense of roof repair when it is adequately maintained. If you’re building a new structure or replacing the roof on an existing structure, here are seven advantages to go with a flat commercial roofing system:

Low Cost – A flat system requires fewer building materials than an angled system with shingles or metal panels. As a result, it is usually less expensive to buy than an angled roof. Reduced labour and waste collection costs can also be achieved by using fewer construction materials. Have a look at Bourdeau Contracting LLC for more info on this.

Easy Access – Because of its low slope, a flat system is easy to maintain and clean gutters. This means that a building’s maintenance staff may be able to do some duties that would otherwise necessitate the use of a roof service.

Solar Panels – Solar panels are best placed on large, horizontal surfaces. Because of the angle of the roof in relation to the shifting position of the sun, solar panels on angled versions capture less energy. Solar panels absorb the greatest sunlight because they are practically horizontal on a flat layout.

Flat commercial roofing systems have superior wind resistance than angled systems with shingles or panels because of their level contour and seamless covering. As a result of this resistance, less money may be spent on replacement materials and service calls to a roof repair firm over time.

Flat roof systems can survive for over a decade, depending on their composition. Systems made with tar and gravel have been known to persist for thirty years if the materials are adequately maintained, and some tar and gravel systems from the early twentieth century are still in use.

Green Roofs – A green roof forms an organic layer of insulation on top of the roof membrane using soil, grass, and plants. A green system can raise a building’s real estate value in addition to boosting energy efficiency, acting as a noise buffer, and making a facility more appealing to employees.

Equipment Space – A flat system allows condensers, air handlers, and other HVAC equipment to be installed on top of a building rather than beside or inside it. When HVAC equipment cannot be located on the ground or installed on outside walls, placing it on top of a structure can be a significant noise reduction strategy.

No related posts.