Termite Infestation: How to Get Rid of Them

For homeowners, termite infestation can be a very dangerous problem. For those who live in wooden structures, this is highly concerning. Termites are similar to ants. They establish a colony and eat the wood that supports the structure, causing infrastructure harm.

There are many methods for dealing with termite infestations and preventing them from returning.

• Chemicals-Some termite-killing chemicals may be sprayed on wood to halt and eliminate termite infestations. This method could last for many years. Chemicals, on the other hand, can be very dangerous to small children because they saturate the wood and soil with which they are sprayed.

• Poison – Termites can be killed by spraying poison on wood. The outcome isn’t truly immediate. It’s programmed this way to prevent the poison from spreading to other termites until the poisoned termite returns to the colony.

• Sodium Borate-Coating wood with a film of sodium borate acts as a barrier against termites returning. Termites are repelled by the liquid coating, which lasts for many years.

• Termite tenting, also known as fumigation, is a method of eradicating termites by trapping poisonous gases within the home and fogging the termites. Drywood termites are killed using this method. It is very costly, costing between $3,000 and $5,000, but it is the most successful way to eradicate a termite colony.

Termite eradication necessitates the use of chemicals that can be extremely detrimental to one’s health. It is important that they be carried out with care and caution.

