Sugar Land State Farm Agent – Reviews

An insurance agent is simply an intermediary who sold, purchases, or negotiates insurance for a customer for compensation through a broker. Brokers, also known as insurance salespeople, do all the paper work for the customer and get the quote, coverage, and rates from an insurance company or agent. They are then paid by the insurance companies, because they "buy" insurance. These people are not licensed, but they do know what they are doing. They can be found in a variety of places – in some states they are required to have licenses, but in most states they are not.

These people work directly with an insurer, but can still be considered brokers. All the same, they are usually required to sell a wide variety of insurance policies. The types of policies that they sell include individual and group health coverages, automobile and casualty policies, annuities, and a variety of other coverages and contracts.

When it comes to buying insurance policies there are many options available. For example, individuals can buy “self-employed” policies that will provide coverage only for that person alone. Alternatively, individuals can purchase group policies that can be used by families, couples, and small groups. There are even whole life policies available that cover the buyer for as long as they live, even if they die. Long-term insurance agents work in conjunction with the insurers to get the best deal for their clients.

