Seven Essential Depression Treatments

Restricting depression treatment to antidepressants and psychological counselling has serious drawbacks. Although these methods may be suitable for certain individuals, assuming that they are the only ones that can be used is highly problematic.

One of the major concerns is that the word “depression” encompasses a wide range of disorders. Reactive depression, for example, develops after a traumatic experience, while melancholic depression tends to come out of nowhere and is biological in nature. These two forms of depression are often viewed differently by leading psychiatrists.

Workout

Both studies concluded that exercise is the most effective treatment for depression, with only beneficial side effects for both mental and physical health. Exercise is free, which is possibly why there has been very little research funding devoted to determining its efficacy in treating depression (compared to medication). Dr. Andrea Dunn of the United States investigated the amount of exercise required to affect depression and discovered that the equivalent of 30 minutes of vigorous walking six days a week is as good as or better than all drugs.

Family and friends’ support

Many who suffer from depression will tell you how important loved ones’ help is in overcoming depression, which is ironic because it is also family and friends who feel pushed away during this difficult time. They suggested the following strategy after interviewing all parties who had been struggling with the issue for some time: learn about the various forms of depression and the most appropriate coping methods, strengthen communication, find the best mental health help for the depression sufferer, assist them in developing a support network, and find help and support for the caregiver.

Psychological Counseling

Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Interpersonal Therapy (IT), and Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) are the most effective psychological depression therapies (MBCT). CBT teaches the individual how to challenge unhelpful thinking by writing down and disputing some of these negative feelings. IT teaches people how to be more assertive in their relationships, as depression has been shown to make people more passive in communicating their desires and needs. Mindfulness meditation techniques are combined with CBT concepts in MBCT.

Rewarding Work

The value of fulfilling work (whether paid or voluntary) to one’s mental health has been well established. It was surprising, however, that those with depression valued it higher than, say, medicine. I know from interviewing over 6000 people over the course of my 12 years in recruiting that a large number of people (up to 60% according to some studies) are disengaged and dissatisfied with their employment. Retrenchments and the longer hours that those who remain in the workforce are required to work just add to the issue. The trick is to find work that allows you to put your talents to use in ways that you enjoy and are good at.

Meditation/relaxation

One of the losses of today’s 24/7 life is the opportunity to relax by yourself without being disturbed. In this environment of constant stimulation and distraction, the ability to experience peace is a required skill. Meditation may be for others, whereas listening to music, playing with a pet, cooking, sewing, or doing other hobbies may be for others. Many people claim that this is a daunting task to accomplish when they are extremely busy, but that with practise, those who persevere will reap the benefits. To feel replenished, it’s also important to get enough sleep each night. Although many people with depression find this especially difficult, there are tried-and-true ways to improve the quality of our sleep.