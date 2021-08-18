Roofing Eastern PA Information

A skilled roofing contractor will be fully insured to safeguard both the contractor and his or her personnel. This includes liability and workers’ compensation insurance. To confirm their insurance, request a certificate of insurance and then call the insurance company to ensure the roofing contractor’s insurance is valid and has not expired.

Workers' compensation is particularly significant since, without it, the building owner may be held accountable if a worker is harmed on the job. This entails covering all medical expenses as well as compensating for lost wages due to being out of work.

A reputable roofing contractor must have a licence to complete the job in addition to insurance. Hiring a contractor without a licence is unlawful in most states. If a building owner engages an unlicensed contractor who does a bad job and causes damage to the building’s inside and/or exterior, the owner is unlikely to collect any expenditures.

Always seek recommendations and referrals before hiring a roofing contractor. Always seek photos of finished work that is similar to what you’re looking for. Request a list of at least six of the company’s most recent clients. Individuals are not required to call all of them, but it does allow an option to choose at random. Inquire if they were satisfied with the finished job, if the contractor cleaned up after themselves, and if the contractor completed all of the items on the estimate. Finally, always inquire about whether or not they would hire that roofing contractor again.

Another factor to consider before hiring a roofing contractor is their track record of resolving client concerns. The BBB provides information on the number of complaints received and how they were resolved. It is always preferable to hire a roofing contractor who is a member of the Better Business Bureau. Individuals can also contact the state licencing board to determine whether the licence has been suspended in the past or if there have been any complaints filed against it.