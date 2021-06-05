Rockstarz Limousine & Party Bus – Explained

It takes careful planning and preparation to hire a limo. Limo rental facilities are reserved well in advance. Usually, activities such as weddings and proms would include bookings to get the car of your choosing at least two or three months in advance. Many limo rentals provide hourly service though you can take advantage of a flat rate for multiple events such as a reception accompanied by airport transfers.Learn more by visiting Rockstarz Limousine & Party Bus

There are several considerations that will impact on your strategy and preparation. Some of the factors to consider are party size Limo type number of vehicles hire period Time to drive Additional facilities such as champagne and flowers The peak season The downside of booking the limo before the start of the wedding or prom season (March-June) is the lower rates. The rates are often on the higher side during peak season and in areas like Los Angeles you might have to pay out a considerable amount for regular limo rental services. If you are planning a wedding in spring, it is safest to be on the safer side and book your limo at least six months in advance.

How many men, how many?

An important point to note is the number of people that would have been traveling. Although you may have hired a stretch SUV Limo which seats 12 guests, it may not be feasible to fit the whole bridal party without creating crowding. People in formal attire including gowns and sweatshirts would certainly need more seating space. It would be the best thing to do if you need a limo for various events such as celebrations, proms, birthday parties and anniversaries getting a deal with your limo rental company. Not only would you have the first option, but discount rates would also favor you.

How long? How long?

Also the time you’d be renting for is significant. Many rental companies have at least 3-5 hours of minimum time that you need to reserve the limo for. This could be as many as 8 hours in the prom season with an increase in rates of 25 per cent-30 per cent. You may also have to compensate for the amount of time spent commuting from the parking lot to your home and back and it would be easier to explain the same.

How to book early?

It is incredibly easy to rent a limo, with all the rental companies providing electronic and mobile booking services. If you’ve organized the case well, having the limo layout of your choosing on the wedding day won’t be much of a hassle.