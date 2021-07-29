In this vast, bold information age, it’s difficult to think of a company that runs from start to finish with just one person. In fact, I would argue that naming even one, from beginning to end, is impossible. Even an artist or a writer does not work alone. They buy critical materials that have been manufactured by others. They conduct study and seek out ideas from others. It’s no different when it comes to assembling a fantastic real estate team.If you wish to learn more about this, visit Robert Slack Real Estate Team South Miami.

In reality, your team is significantly more crucial than the later two examples. As a result, putting together a team is the first step in investing in real estate. I’ll describe the four important figures you’ll need for your real estate team in this article. Continue reading…

Attorney

Yes, you need a bloodsucking lawyer on your side! The first thing you should do with your attorney is to have him or her help you set up your business. You must first determine what type of business to start and the benefits and drawbacks of various business models. Your attorney will advise and even handle everything for you, from limited liability to numerous types of corporations and partnerships. It is critical that you establish a separate legal entity by incorporating a corporation. If something goes wrong with your business, this removes or at the very least limits your personal financial situation.

Accountant

Another important member of your new real estate team is an accountant. You’ll need one unless you have a degree in accounting or are a math whiz. They’ll be the ones to crunch the numbers. I prefer to refer to them as “bean counters.” They should be in charge of taxes and all financial statements. A valuable team member who will save you a great deal of time on paperwork.

Broker

This is your go-to person for finding property and assessing the market you’re in. If you want to invest in many markets, you’ll need one for each market. You should email them information about the types of properties you’re looking for, and they’ll get back to you as soon as they identify suitable candidates. Then you’ll walk around with them and assess their properties.

Manager of Real Estate

The property manager is another important element of your real estate team. After you’ve chosen and purchased a piece of real estate, these guys will handle it for you. You don’t have to have them if you don’t want to, and this can save you money. In exchange, you will have to spend time doing what they do: dealing with renters, home problems, upkeep, and so on. As your portfolio grows, you’ll need to hire property managers because you won’t have enough hours in the day to handle everything yourself. You’ll be too preoccupied with resting and counting money.

Although you may need to add more people to your real estate team from time to time, these four are the top level members in my opinion. You’ll use these people again and again. Remember to pick these people carefully since the better you choose, the better your team and company will be.

