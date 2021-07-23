Plantation Shutters – Choosing a Color

Most window treatment solutions limit you to a limited palette of conventional hues. Plantation shutters, on the other hand, come in an almost infinite variety of colours. They’re one of the few window treatments that can be hand-painted to your specifications. So, what colour should your shutters be? link

Trim to match

In most cases, shutters are painted to match the colour of the window trim. This is due to the fact that shutters are typically fixed in shallow boxes called “frames” that are attached directly to the window casing. The frame not only offers a mounting platform for the shutter panels, but it also visually connects the shutter to the window trim, making it difficult to distinguish where the window casing ends and the shutters begin with a good colour match. This is frequently the goal. Plantation shutters are often designed and made to blend in with the surrounding window.

If you wish to change the colour of your trim, you should paint it the new colour before installing the shutters. After the shutters are fitted, you won’t be able to change the colour. Manufacturers use a paint sprayer to paint shutters in a controlled setting to ensure that the paint is applied evenly. Shutters will almost certainly need to be painted by hand with a brush once they’ve been installed. As a result, the finished product will be of poor quality.

Shutters with Stains

Plantation shutters can be stained in addition to being painted a solid colour. Basswood is used to make stained shutters in the majority of cases. This is a wide-grained hardwood that resembles birch and, to a lesser extent, pine in appearance. Basswood is also used to make most stained wooden blinds. Because of the added labour needed and the requirement that they be manufactured of stain quality wood, stained shutters often cost 10-20% more than shutters painted a solid colour.

When the window trim is stained or the entire room is stained, such as in a formal study, stained shutters are commonly employed. The shutters can be custom-matched to the stain colour of the window casing in such circumstances. You shouldn’t expect the stained shutters to match the window trim perfectly, unlike solid hues. Wood cut from the same tree and stained with the same stain at the same time can vary significantly from one piece to the next. The shutters should be in the same ‘colour family’ as the window trim in terms of stain.

