Plantation Shutters – Beauty and Function

Plantation shutters are a popular and practical technique to give your property a new, sophisticated appeal. They are both useful and appealing.

Plantation shutter components

The design of traditional plantation shutters is quite straightforward. Plantation shutters are typically composed of a set of full-length vertical panels that are separated into four sections:

The 'rails' are the horizontal slats that go across the top and bottom of the shutter. One or more horizontal rails may be present in the centre of some plantation shutters, dividing the plantation shutter into separate tiers.

Vertical’stiles’ run down the sides of the shutter.

The parallel slats located between the stiles are known as ‘louvres,’ and they may be tilted and adjusted to let in more or less light. Louvers are available in a variety of sizes and shapes.

The device that controls the louvre movement is known as the ’tilt rod.’ These are available in a variety of styles as well.

• Single tilt rods consist of a single vertical rod that connects and controls all of the louvres at the same time.

• A split tilt rod is a tilt rod that has been divided into discrete parts. • Hidden tilt rods allow the equipment to be discreetly concealed behind the shutter panel, allowing separate control of numerous tiers located on one shutter panel, for example, adjusting the top tier to allow in more light while keeping a lower tier’s louvres closed for privacy.

What is the origin of plantation shutters?

Shutters have been utilised for hundreds of years. According to some experts, they were first utilised in ancient Greece, with slats constructed of marble slabs. They were employed to provide protection from the elements, such as rain, wind, and direct heat from the sun’s rays, before glass was accessible. They were also efficient in keeping insects and small animals out of the building. When these elements and pests passed, and the shutters could be opened, enabling fresh sunlight and a cool breeze to ventilate the establishment, the true role of the shutters was realised.

The beauty and utility of these shutters were discovered by many old Southern residences, and they were incorporated into the design of the extravagant palaces found on plantations in the Old South. These applications gave rise to the term “plantation shutter.” Since their inception, these shutters have experienced surprisingly little changes.

Plantation shutters in the modern era

Plantation shutters are now available in a wide range of sizes, designs, and materials. They can be found in every style of home all around the world. Most are built of hardwoods like poplar or bass, and can be finished in a variety of ways to give architectural interest to both residential and commercial premises. Plantation shutters in rich woods like cherry, oak, mahogany, or walnut are particularly appealing.

Plantation shutters can be used alone or in groups to cover multiple windows or a large one. Many plantation shutter manufacturers provide bespoke shutters that may be built to your specifications to give your home a unique look and make a design statement.

Plantation shutters today still provide the many benefits that past generations appreciated. Plantation shutters may be adjusted to admit more or less light, provide privacy, and even provide insulation.

