Physiotherapy After Hip Replacement

Total hip replacement has evolved into a standard surgery for the treatment of hip pain and impairment caused by hip arthritis, providing some of the most significant improvements in quality of life of any medical therapy. Hip replacement surgery is typically performed on older adults, and while many people get good results, many do not realise their full potential due to a lack of post-operative rehabilitation.

A person with an osteoarthritic hip joint is likely to experience discomfort and incapacity for a year or longer before undergoing surgery. This challenging phase might lead to significant alterations in the tissues surrounding the hip, which can be important in the postoperative term. Pain and weakness can cause us to utilise our joints less, avoiding straining them to the limits of their range of motion, reducing the joint’s range of motion over time. Adaptive shortening occurs in the ligaments of the hip, when the structures shorten as the joint is no longer put through its entire range of motion in the regular everyday pattern.

When a hip joint isn’t used properly or through its entire range of motion, the muscles that support it lose some of their strength. The hip joint is meant to support weight and move the body around, requiring a lot of strength from the body’s largest muscles, the gluteal muscles. Running, walking, getting out of a chair, climbing stairs, and going uphill are all aided to a large extent by the gluteal muscles’ strength. If these muscles weaken, they can significantly decrease a person’s independence.

The hip abductors, a smaller gluteal muscle group, are vital in managing the side-to-side stability of the pelvic girdle in gait, with weakening of these muscles impairing walking. When walking on one leg, we raise the opposing side of the pelvis to prevent it from sinking and making bringing the moving leg through more difficult. The hip abductor muscles perform this, and if they are weak, we may feel unsteady while walking and will lurch to the weak side, forcing us to lean our trunk to the opposite side to regain balance. A positive Trendelenberg sign is what this is called.