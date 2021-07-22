Physical Therapy – At a Glance

Physical therapy, also called physical therapy, is simply one of the many healthcare careers available today. This field deals specifically with the treatment and prevention of disorders of the musculoskeletal system, particularly the skeletal and muscular systems. Physical therapists provide physical therapy in a variety of areas, including sports medicine, orthopedics, geriatrics, cardiovascular sciences, military services, and nursing.Learn more by visiting Physical Therapy

Often, physical therapy helps patients suffering from chronic pain, but they are typically also treating athletes engaged in contact sports or working in the armed forces. Conditions treated through physical therapy include stress fractures, herniated discs, neck and back pain, injured wrists and joints, sprains, ligament tears, fractures, and dislocations. It can also help patients suffering from injuries that affect their ability to function normally in their daily lives. In some cases, physical therapy can help patients suffering from a medical condition that causes chronic pain. For example, those suffering from a condition such as scoliosis may use therapeutic strength training equipment and/or chairwork to correct their condition and prevent further injury. Physical therapy can also be used to help patients overcome challenges such as alcohol addiction, depression, eating disorders, and teenage pregnancy.

When you meet with your PT, ask them about their training, education, and experience. Find out what they do to keep you healthy. Usually your first visit will start with an evaluation that will include x-rays, blood tests, and tests of your muscles, bones, and soft tissues. If you have any concerns about your condition, you should discuss these with your PT before the first visit. Your first visit is your opportunity to get to know your physical therapy specialist and find out more about the exercises and programs they will be using to treat you.