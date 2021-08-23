Oriental Rugs – Natural Dyes To Enhance Your Decor

An oriental rug is an ancient textile made for symbolic and utilitarian purposes and made in different “Oriental” countries for personal home usage, local purchase, and export. These rugs can be made from an array of different types of fibers. Some of the fibers commonly used include silk, jute, sisal, and wool. The weaving techniques used on these rugs vary, from flat weave to circular weaves. The most common colors that are used in the making of an oriental rug are red, black, brown, ivory, dark blue, and white. Have a look at New York Oriental Rugs for more info on this.

Most commonly, oriental rugs are used to cover floors in homes and are used as art pieces by decorators to enhance the ambience of a room. They are also preferred by many interior designers because of their low cost and versatility. Oriental carpets make excellent floor coverings because they are easily washable. This also makes it easy to maintain them because you need not spend too much time on cleaning them like you would do with carpets made from synthetic materials. Some of the most common materials used in the manufacture of Persian rugs include wool, silk, jute, sisal, and cotton.

Some people believe that oriental rugs are not safe to be used in rooms containing high levels of tension because of the risk of them being damaged or warped due to the presence of natural dyes. However, all kinds of natural dyes are used in these rugs. Even though these carpets may be more costly than their synthetic counterparts, they are worth the price since they are able to last for longer periods. You should always keep in mind that you need to choose a good quality Oriental rug that is well-made and will withstand high traffic.

