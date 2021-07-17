Male Testosterone Replacement Therapy – A Gentle Approach to Aging

You don’t have to live with the physical and psychological effects just because you have low testosterone levels. In males with low testosterone levels, testosterone replacement therapy has been shown to improve energy levels, bone density, sex desire, and muscular mass. In addition, the therapy aids in the elimination of any other deficiency-related symptoms. Click this link to learn more.

The supplements are available in a variety of formats, including the following:

o Capsules must be taken with food and are one of the most practical forms of hormone replacement therapy for men. Depending on your doctor’s instructions, you should take the capsules once or twice a day. You’d also need to get regular tests to make sure your testosterone levels are within the usual range.

o The doctor will give you injections every three to four weeks. This treatment is perfect for guys who lead a busy lifestyle or who want to keep in touch with their doctors on a frequent basis. Be prepared for mood swings, with your mood peaked just after the injection and falling just before the next injection.

o There are gels available that must be administered once a day. After applying the gel, you must wait for it to dry before dressing. In addition, you must wait at least five to six hours after application before showering or bathing to allow the gel to permeate fully into the body. There is one disadvantage to this therapy: inadvertent testosterone transfer might occur, causing the lady or child to develop masculine characteristics such as a lower voice or facial hair. However, it takes time for this to happen.

o Patches are also very easy to apply and should be applied once a day to the back, belly, upper arms, or other areas. They are suitable for wearing while showering, swimming, or exercising. The benefit of the patch is that it mimics the natural daily pattern of hormone production found in healthy males. Some men, however, may be allergic to it, and the resulting skin irritation may require treatment with a corticosteroid topical cream.

While testosterone replacement therapy benefits thousands of men each year, it does have certain drawbacks. Acne, enlargement of the prostate, sleep disturbances, and increased blood cell formation are all possible side effects. That is why it is critical to consult with your doctor first to determine whether the therapy is appropriate for you and, if so, what kind is best for your body.