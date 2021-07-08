Laser Hair Removal Guide – Get Permanent Hair Reduction Easily

A doctor uses a low-energy laser to the skin where the patient’s hair follicles are located in the laser hair removal procedure. Click here to read Touch Up Laser

The follicle is burned out by transmitting intense pulsing light (IPL) down the hairs. To ensure that hair does not regrow, many treatments are required. In the majority of cases, hair removal is not permanent, and hair grows back as a result of people’s negligence, as they are required to undergo maintenance treatments every year, but they do not care and suffer as a result. Laser hair removal is becoming increasingly popular. This method is commonly misinterpreted as a permanent hair removal treatment, however it is essentially a hair reduction therapy. In the mid-1970s, laser technology was developed. However, it is becoming increasingly popular among the general public.

Melanin is the pigment that gives hair and skin their colour. The laser is focused at the melanin, which is then directed into the follicle and destroyed. Previously, laser therapy was not thought to be appropriate for dark hairs on fair skin. However, even red hair that was once thought to be untreatable can now be cured. The type of skin a person has and the colour of his hair determine whether or not he is a good candidate for laser hair removal. If the patient has light skin and black hair, laser therapy is simple. However, if the patient is dark-skinned or has light-colored hair, the laser will have difficulty distinguishing between the hair and the skin. For different skin/hair combinations, several types of lasers are employed, such as:

Ruby: This is an old hair removal treatment because it has serious negative effects for persons who did not have white skin, such as scorching or colour changes.

Alexandrite: This is the most effective treatment, however it is exclusively for fair-skinned people.

Pulsed Diode Array: This is a sort of near-infrared light that expands the skin type to a medium colour.

The Ned YAG laser is suitable for people of all skin tones, although there is no proof that it has long-term consequences.

In persons with the correct hair/skin colour mix, laser hair removal technique can significantly reduce hair growth. It’s a quick, painless, and low-cost procedure. It is a more suitable hair removal method than shaving, waxing, or electrolysis because it is a long-lasting permanent hair reduction method.