Knowing about How Long Can I Expect My Roof System to Last

If your company is one of the many that is pursuing the "green" route, a solar roofing system could be the solution you've been looking for. Solyndra, Thin Film Laminates, and Crystalline are three common solar roof options. Each has its own set of advantages, but they all come with 25-year warranties.

Steep roofs are also becoming more popular, and this option can give your business a more appealing appearance. Shingles, tiles, and slate are some of the most prevalent types of this roof. Shingles are a cost-effective, long-lasting option that can last up to 20 years. Furthermore, repairing missing or broken shingles over the course of your roof’s lifespan is a simple task. Tile roofs are also a long-lasting option, with the potential to extend the life of your roof by up to 50 years.

Flat roofs are perhaps the most popular of all commercial roof systems, with PVC, TPO, and EPDM being the most frequent options. These are all low-cost, long-lasting options with warranties ranging from 10 to 30 years, depending on the model. With good preventative maintenance and general roof repairs, however, that warranty period can last far longer than expected.

Regular maintenance and repairs on your commercial roof, regardless of its kind, are essential for keeping it in good working order well beyond its projected life range. Furthermore, these routine visits can save you thousands of dollars in emergency leak repairs while also ensuring the safety of your customers and employees. You will save hours of pain if you invest a little effort and money up front.

Homeowners take pride in having a well-kept roof on their property. These roofs are more durable. You don’t have to worry about a well-maintained roof keeping you awake at night. Your roof is the most important aspect of your home’s protection. Your roof is also the most vulnerable portion of your house, taking the brunt of harsh weather such as winds, snow, hail, and sunlight. Because of these responsibilities, you must take extra care to maintain your roof.

