Know More About Concord Plantation Shutters

Indoor Plantation Shutters have a long history of beautifying homes and increasing property resale value. Plantation shutters are a popular window decoration among decorators and homeowners alike. They're the classic window coverings, and they're a beautiful touch to any interior design style.

Plantation shutters can be custom-made to fit every window or door in your home, regardless of shape or design. Plantation shutters can be installed on sliding glass doors, French doors, and classic entry doors. There isn’t a window manufactured that can’t be covered with an interior shutter, and they’re ideal for oddly shaped windows and doors.

The variety of materials and finishes offered will appeal to everyone’s taste and budget. Shutters come in a variety of wood and faux-wood finishes. Hardwoods are used to make the majority of wooden shutters, with Basswood and Poplar being the most cost-effective. Pine is used in some of the designs. Faux-wood shutters are made of man-made materials, including polymer, a mixture of wood and plastic, and wood and vinyl.

Within each category, prices will vary, although faux-wood types are typically 20% to 30% less expensive than hardwood or speciality woods. Conventional-size shutters will be less expensive than custom-made shutters, but rest assured that standard sizes will fit 99 percent of all window and door openings. Panels come in a variety of sizes, from small enough to slide between glass side door panels to large enough to cover your home’s largest picture window.