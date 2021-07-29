Japanese Pokemon Rare Promo Cards

Pokemon originated in Japan, as most of you are probably aware. As a result, Japan has the oldest and rarest Pokemon cards. But how do you know which ones to get? This is an enthralling and perplexing question. The answer is really dependent on why you’re buying the cards in the first place. Are you purchasing the cards for your own personal collection, to resell for a profit, or to utilise in the Pokemon game? more info here

If you want to gather rare Japanese Pokemon cards for your own collection, it’s evident that you need first decide which cards you enjoy the most. The Japanese Pokemon promo cards are far superior to those in the United States. They’re a lot nicer to look at, have more detail, and don’t have the cheap-looking yellow border that the Wizards of the Coast US Pokemon cards have. But that is just my view, and the decision is entirely yours. I believe you should collect any cards you enjoy.

The answer is clear for those collectors who want to buy Pokemon cards in the hopes of making a profit afterwards. Purchase the Japanese Pokemon trophy promo cards from the past. These are the cards that will keep their worth in the long run. When it comes to baseball cards, the older the card is, the more expensive it becomes. This isn’t always the case, but it’s a good rule to follow. The value of older, rare Japanese Pokemon promo cards is soaring as they become increasingly difficult to find. Take, for example, the Pikachu Illustrator, the rarest Pokemon card of all time. One of them was for sale for around $6000 about 8-10 years ago. You’ll be lucky if you can find one of these stunning jewels for less than $25,000 (one is now on eBay for $32,500). Other rare Japanese Pokemon cards have increased in value, including the Pikachu trophy card, SSB (Super Secret Battle) Mewtwo, and Tropical Mega Battle Exeggutor card. These cards used to sell for around $3000, but they now sell for close to $7000 each. The price will rise over time as they become more difficult to come by, especially in immaculate condition. Because the trophy cards were produced in such small quantities and before anyone had heard of Pokemon cards, they are incredibly hard to come by. The newer Pokemon cards are beautiful, but they lack the same allure as the older ones. Plus, compared to the classics, there are a lot more manufactured.

Finally, I have very little advice for those of you who want to use the Pokemon cards in the actual Pokemon game. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to utilise Japanese Pokemon cards in tournaments as a result of recent rule changes in the Pokemon game. My recommendation to you is to wait. Japanese cards appear to be on the verge of being fully banned from tournament play in the next years. Of course, they’re still fantastic to collect because they’re so much prettier than the US versions, but they’re not a great investment if you want to use them in tournaments.