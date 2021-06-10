Information Regarding Scottsdale Tummy Tuck

A widespread misunderstanding among patients seeking abdominal cosmetic surgery is that they can choose between a stomach tuck and liposuction, and that both operations will give identical results. A patient is usually a far better candidate for either a stomach tuck or liposuction, and the two operations are not interchangeable. The ideal plastic surgery procedure should be chosen in consultation with a trained plastic surgeon, however here are some general guidelines: Our website provides info about Scottsdale Tummy Tuck.

Patients who have loose excess skin or extensive stretch marks in their abdominal area will typically require a tummy tuck and will not benefit from liposuction alone. This is due to the fact that liposuction is a technique that solely removes fat from the body.

Chubby The skin is largely untouched. As a result, if there is a lot of loose skin or stretch marks to begin with,

Any excess skin or stretch mark-bearing skin will not be removed by liposuction. In addition, In many cases, liposuction can exacerbate the problem by removing the “base” on which the problem is built. The skin rests, i.e. the underlying fat, leaving the patient with even looser skin than before. Younger patients with firm, taut abdominal muscles are better candidates for abdominal liposuction.

Extra fat is the main issue with abdominal skin. Skin shrinks predictably across the liposuctioned area in these circumstances. It is possible to have a superb cosmetic outcome in this area. Keep in mind that this is merely a suggestion. private consultation with a physician should be used to determine which procedure(s) is best for you.

surgeon who is qualified

Who can benefit from a tummy tuck?

Individuals with the following abdominal characteristics may benefit from a stomach tuck:

(1) skin that is excessively loose and drooping

(2) stretch marks, such as those that appear after a pregnancy

(3) adipose tissue (abdominal fat)

(4) a rounded stomach that has to be flattened

