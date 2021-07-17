Information Regarding Paint Kitchen Cabinets

Replacing outdated kitchen cabinets, accessories, and appliances with new ones isn’t always necessary to update the aesthetic of your kitchen. You can make a big difference in your kitchen by performing simple things like repainting your old kitchen cabinets. If you wish to learn more about this, visit link

Here are some things to follow if you want to paint kitchen cabinets without any hassles:

Take out all the cabinet doors.

The first step is to take out all of the cabinet doors. Preparing and painting them while the doors are still attached will be much more difficult. Remove the knobs’ handles as well. Collect all of the screws and place them aside so that reattaching them later will be easier.

Clean the components of the cabinet.

Dirt, grease, food leftovers, and other contaminants will most likely accumulate in old cabinets. Cleaning them carefully is critical since the paint will not cling properly to them. Scrape or rub stubborn, crusted grease spots with a Scotchbrite pad after wiping all parts with an all-purpose cleaner rag. After that, let them dry completely.

Sand all of the cabinet components

After all of the pieces have dried, sand all of the surfaces, including the cabinet doors and drawer boxes, with a 150-grit or finer grain sandpaper. Sanding the surface allows the primer to adhere better, resulting in a longer-lasting paint finish.

Use the Primer.

A primer aids in the adhesion of the paint to the surface. This step can be bypassed if the colour you want to repaint the cabinets is the same as the old colour. Putty can be used to fix serious dents. Applying primer, on the other hand, is essential if you want to conceal any blemishes or flaws.