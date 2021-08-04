Indoor Air Quality- Some Insight

Indoor air Quality is the standard air conditioner quality in and around structures and buildings. IAQ is believed to influence the health, well being, and productivity of building occupants. Poor indoor air quality is associated with reduced learning, sick building syndrome, decreased productivity, and increased sick leave time among occupants of buildings. Indoor air contamination is particularly prevalent in the construction industry, power generation, heating and cooling, as well as manufacturing.Learn more about this at Healthy Home Environmental Services.

IAQ varies according to a building’s characteristics such as size and climate; the location of combustion sources (such as gas stoves, oil-fired furnaces, or woodstoves) or other sources of emissions; and a building’s energy use and climate. IAQ also factors in the frequency of use, and ventilation, to name a few.

A building occupant’s health can be impacted negatively by poor indoor air quality, even if there is no direct exposure to the contaminants. It is thought that poor indoor air quality, including mold and mildew, can increase the occurrence of asthma among building occupants and consequently increase the cost of treating acute asthma cases. In addition, poor ventilation may contribute to the occurrence of sinusitis, the common condition characterized by inflammation and swelling of the nasal passages. In a more severe case, chronic bronchitis can result from an inability of the building occupants’ to breathe properly due to poor ventilation. Indoor air pollution can cause or aggravate other respiratory conditions such as shortness of breath, coughing, sore throat, hoarseness, or increased risk of developing cancer.

The main methods of reducing Indoor Air Quality are through proper use of air cleaning equipment, such as air cleaners or ionizers. Air cleaners can be used to remove pollutants on a large scale and are commonly installed in buildings. However, on a smaller scale, air cleaners can be used to reduce the amount of airborne pollutants in the space. In some cases, sensors are also used to monitor the amount of pollutants in the space. When the sensor indicates high levels of airborne pollutants or allergens, the appropriate action, such as air cleaning, is immediately taken.