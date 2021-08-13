Importance Of Chimney Sweeps

A chimney sweep is somebody who cleans ash and other debris from the chimney. The chimney uses the force of a hot column of air drawn across the coals or burning wood drawing air above the hot flames or coals allowing continued combustion within the room. Chimneys may either be horizontal or have many turns of direction. The most common size of chimney is the vertical one but there are others with a sloping entrance and exit. This type has less force to draw air than the horizontal one, which allows hot air to be drawn close to the burning fireplace walls. Our website provides info about chimney sweep in Seattle.



Before hiring a chimney sweep it is essential to know what the basic requirements are. A comprehensive chimney inspection includes checking for cracks in the flue linings as well as any kind of obstructions. It is also essential to make sure that the chimney is not leaking as water enters the chimney through the flue linings and can cause a dangerous situation. Before calling a chimney sweep one should ensure that all cracks are filled and that there is no water entry through the chimney. It is recommended to have a complete inspection at least once a year by having all chimney components inspected and cleaned by professionals.

Chimney inspections are carried out by certified chimney sweep professionals who use state of the art video inspection equipment. These cameras have high resolution and allow the operator to clearly see the coals and the firebox so that coaling is eliminated. A chimney sweep uses a special video camera attached to an instrument to inspect the flue and other chimney areas. Most of these video inspections are carried out before the home owner gets the house or takes possession of the property. The best time to carry out a video inspection is after buying the property because this will give the home owner enough time to make any repairs to the chimney sweep before the problem becomes severe. It is important to get a video inspection done by qualified professionals because the equipment is very expensive and chimney fires can be prevented if you take immediate action when they are detected.

CONTACT INFO

Chimney Specialists Inc

1122 E Pike St,

Seattle, WA, 98122

(206) 782-0151