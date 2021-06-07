How To Become A Professional Insurance Agent

An insurance agent is a licensed professional who promotes, sells, or negotiates insurance for compensation to clients. They perform this role by working directly with insurance companies or on behalf of the clients and acting as a liaison between the insurer and the insured. While agents do not handle the paperwork related to insurance claims, they are responsible for generating policy applications and conducting research on the insurance market. If you wish to learn more about this, visit Miller Hanover Insurance

In order to become an agent, an individual must obtain a high school diploma or its equivalent and have at least a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, or insurance. Insurance agents also must complete state-mandated training courses and pass licensing exams. There are several types of agents including those who deal in a specific area such as property, casualty, disability, or casualty, life, annuities, auto, property, Casualty, crop, or property, worker’s compensation, or health insurance. There are also special categories such as mortgage brokers who work with homeowners or mortgage companies.

Insurance agents must be licensed by the Department of Insurance in each state that they work. Licensing requirements vary from state to state and depend on the nature of the insurance agent’s clients’ caseload. Most state laws require that agents meet certain educational requirements as well as undergo licensing exams before they can take the licensing exam. After passing the examination, they must continue to complete a specified number of hours of continuing education in order to keep their license current. In addition to meeting state licensing criteria, agents must maintain the integrity of the industry by avoiding conflicts of interest and practicing ethical behavior at all times.