Healthcare Analytics Strategic Consulting-An Info

As Regional West Medical Center (RWMC) in Scottsbluff, Nebraska has shown, healthcare performance analytics may be used for more than just enhancing patient care operations.

According to Shirley Kodel, RWMC’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care, analytics have been used to improve patient safety and protect reimbursements by ensuring compliance with payor and regulatory medical error identification and prevention requirements, as well as increasing compliance through the use of Computerized Provider Order Entry (CPOE). healthcare analytics strategic consulting has some nice tips on this.

The staff compiled a list of key measures of safety performance, including medication bar code scans, doses ordered of Naloxone (given to counteract narcotics overdoses), and other events they deemed related to adverse drug interactions, after realising that information on ADEs was neither readily accessible nor in a usable format. RWMC then compiled information on each of those occurrences from several sources into a single, easy-to-understand pharmaceutical safety scorecard using enterprise intelligence technologies.

The information could be utilised to evaluate performance and influence change if they were able to examine the enterprise intelligence data in whatever way was most beneficial, whether as aggregate hospital-wide data or individual record specifics by nurse, date/time, or prescription kind. RWMC’s next step was to develop a standardised, automated system for assessing and documenting the outcomes, which has provided insight into performance and trends, as well as the ability to fine-tune best practises if issues develop.

It has been very cost-effective to replace what was once a time-consuming manual process with the level of automation provided by analytics, and because the data is no longer stored in individual silos across the organisation, it is now accessible to anyone who needs it and can use it to improve patient outcomes.

Furthermore, the results are increasing CPOE compliance rates among doctors in other departments by highlighting the benefits of using healthcare performance analytics and CPOE to medication errors in the Emergency Department, which is 100 percent CPOE compliant.

