Hair Replacement For Women That Can Preserve A Girlfriendable Natural Bald Spot

Non-surgical hair replacement for women has made a significant breakthrough with the technology of follicular unit transplantation. This procedure is done with the help of hair follicular unit transplantation or follicular unit extraction, which involves taking hairs from donor areas on the back or sides of the woman who has been experiencing balding problems. After transplantation, these hairs are implanted in the exact locations that have hair growth. This procedure is highly effective, as there is no need to shave or wax the bald areas to maintain their appearance.Do you want to learn more? Visit hair replacement for women

Another non-surgical hair replacement for women option that helps in preserving a natural and gorgeous hairline is called as non-surgical hair replacement for women with permanent total baldness. In this treatment, synthetic hair pieces such as wigs or hair extensions are used for the purposes of achieving a full head of hair. In this method, the head is completely devoid of any hair but these artificial-looking hairpieces are attached or fixed on top of the skull. As the synthetic hair is not real, there is no worry of acquiring a hair infection or having hairs fall out due to traction alopecia. The only thing that is evident is the total lack of hair in the female’s head.

It is also possible to achieve an almost complete head of hair by opting for non-surgical hair replacement for women with scalp receding from the temples to the crown. This method is called as generalized hairline restoration. This treatment uses synthetic hair pieces, which are completely natural and do not resemble a wig or hair extensions. The hair pieces are bonded or fixed on the back of the head so that they can grow in the direction of the scalp and can be pulled or tucked into the hairline whenever desired.

Contact Info

Hair Loss Specialist NYC | LeMetric Hair Design Studio

124 East 40th Street #601

New York, NY 10016

Phone Number (212) 986-5620