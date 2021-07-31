Gun Cleaning Mat USA  Secrets Revealed

Cerus Gear is about is helping you feel comfortable maintaining and cleaning your guns. They offer a full line of gun cleaning mats to fit all of your guns, from antique to modern, with many different sizes, gun colors, and customizable designs. All at an affordable price that leaves plenty of money left over for more ammo. The gun cleaning gun mats are made of strong rubber, which will not wear or tear. They are designed to be cleaned over time, as the rubber will begin to wear out, but should not be washed with any detergents. This will cause damage to the rubber material and will result in the gun no longer being safe to use. Why not check here Gun cleaning mat USA

Cerus Gear offers two main types of gun cleaning mat; the magnetic and non-slip gun mats. The magnetic mats are available in a large variety of sizes and colors. They are made to be used on wood surfaces, metal surfaces, or any smooth surface. The non-slip mat is made to be used over most hard surfaces, including granite. It contains an extra set of magnetic beads that give the mat with a non-slip surface.

Cerus Gear manufactures several gun cleaning mat sizes to fit most brands, including; Wilson, Sturdy Pro, Masterchem, and Wilson. Each size and shape come with its own specific cleaning method, so it is easy to find one that is right for you. You can wash them by hand with any solvent, such as nail polish remover, rubbing alcohol, or solvent with gun oils to protect them from damage, as they are designed to withstand high temperatures. The only thing you have to do is place them over the surface to clean with and rinse them off after you are done cleaning.