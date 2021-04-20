Great Concept Of Palmercare Chiropractic – Falls Church

Chiropractic care is the name given to an alternative and complementary medical discipline that involves the study and diagnosis of mechanical ailments of the spine, particularly the neck. Chiropractic practitioners are not licensed medical doctors like doctors of medical specialties like pediatricians or cardiologists. They do, however, use diagnostic tools and modern diagnostic devices that are based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine, combined with orthopedic or physical science concepts. The most commonly used diagnostic devices are x-rays, MRI machines, and computerized tomography (CT) scanners. Check Palmercare Chiropractic – Falls Church.

Some common conditions treated by chiropractors include headaches, migraines, tension, low back pain, joint or muscle pain, toothache, tooth sensitivity, jaw pain, and earaches. Headaches may include post-nasal drip, runny nose, fever, sinus headache, facial pain, ear twitching, head tilt, and facial puffiness. Facial pain can be caused by sprained, chapped, or dry skin, or from allergic reactions to foods, detergents, or cosmetics. The tension can cause headaches, migraine headaches, tension headaches, muscle tension, or back or leg pain. Joint or muscle pain may be from an injury or disease such as whiplash, tendonitis, bursitis, rotator cuff injury, or carpal tunnel syndrome. Toothache may be caused by dental problems, such as decay, abscess, or gum disease, or from an infection, abscess, or inflammation of the nerve in the tooth.

A number of different techniques are used in chiropractic care. One such technique is spinal manipulation. Spinal manipulation is sometimes called a “soft manipulation.” This technique, done by a qualified chiropractor, is designed to realign the skeletal frame of the body and to restore joint mobility and range of motion.