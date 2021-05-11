Golf Courses the Greats Would Sell Their Souls to Play On

Golf is a sport that is played all over the world. Unlike American or Australian Rules football, or any of the other regional sports, everybody plays golf. Golf courses can be found almost anywhere. A small mashie course can be found in even the most isolated hamlets and villages. There are courses that inspire dreams and courses that golfers will sell their souls to play on, regardless of how humble or decent the golfer is. Get the facts about Basic Factors to Consider When Choosing a Golf Course see this.

St. Andrews is a town in Scotland (Old Course)

The birthplace of golf is St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. It is holy ground or golf Mecca, and even the professionals who play there at least once a year are awestruck. St. Andrews has seven golf courses, but the Old Course is the most popular.

Consider the words of Jack Nicklaus, who said, “The first time I played it, I was completely enamoured with it. There is simply no other golf course that comes near.”

And then there’s Tiger Woods, who said, “It is without a doubt my favourite of all the Open venues. It’s my all-time favourite course.”

The Old Course is over 600 years old, and although it is open to the public, it is difficult to get a reservation. According to the St. Andrews website, advance Old Course tee times go on sale on the first Wednesday of September prior to the year of play, as long as the application form is completed. A regular ballot draw is used to find other tee times.

If you can’t get on the Old Course, you can always settle for one of the other six courses, which require just a week’s notice to book.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is a public golf course in Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach Golf Links may not be as old as St. Andrews, but it more than makes up for it in popularity. The course, which runs along the coast of Pebble Beach, California, is known for its rugged beauty. Since its first tee-off in 1919, the course has hosted a number of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments, including five US Open Championships.

It was the first public golf course in America to be named the best by Golf Digest, but it also has the dubious distinction of having the world’s highest green fees, at $495 per round.