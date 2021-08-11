Finding an Orthodontist

Orthodontics is an orthodontics specialty which deals with the diagnosis, treatment, and correction of crooked, misaligned, or mal-aligned teeth and jaws, as well as misaligned bite patterns. It can also address the correction of increased facial bone growth, called dentofacial orthodontics. It is believed that as much as 85 percent of all adults suffer from some form of orthodontic disorder, such as tooth misalignment. Orthodontists are highly trained professionals who use tools to work on the face, assisting the patient in achieving the desired look for their teeth. more info here

A qualified orthodontist has achieved a high level of education and training in the field of orthodontic treatments and disorders. They will likely have completed an associate degree or bachelor’s degree, depending on the particular state where they practice. In order to be eligible for a job as an orthodontist, the applicant must undergo a rigorous five-year course which includes one year of general studies, two years of anatomy, a year of professional dental practice, as well as one year of advanced training in orthodontic treatment options, like digital bite evaluation and metal braces. These requirements along with comprehensive examinations are what make an applicant eligible to take the licensing exam to become an orthodontist.

Because they are considered the medical professionals who can modify the look of your mouth, many insurance providers will cover orthodontist fees if the patients need orthodontic treatment. You can find many qualified dentists by checking your local phone book or online. Your primary dentist should be able to give you information on the availability of orthodontists in your area.