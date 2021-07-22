Finding a Reliable Bail Bonds Agent

What exactly is a bail bondsman?

A bondsman, sometimes known as a bail bonds agent, is a person who will give a criminal defendant in court a loan (either money or property) as bail. A bond agency provides a comparable service to what you might expect from a bank, but a bank will naturally be more hesitant to lend to a criminal defendant due to liability concerns. Individual bondsmen who work for or represent a corporation often make up a bail bond company. Bondsmen, as we know them in the United States, are only found in the United States and, to a lesser extent, in the Philippines. Bounty hunting has been illegal in most nations since it is associated with what may be considered kidnapping. Our website provides info about Freedom / Libertad Bail Bonds.

The McDonough family founded the profession of bonds agents in the United States in 1898 in San Francisco. Bondsmen often require an agreement with local court systems to issue a blanket bond that pays the defendant’s bail if they fail to appear in court on their scheduled court date. In addition, a bondsman will normally have a contract with an insurance company, bank, or financial institution that allows him to access funds outside of normal business hours. In several areas, such as California, a bail bondsman must first sign a long-term arrangement with the state’s Department of Insurance before starting his or her business.

The laws governing bail bond agents in the United States of America differ from state to state. The interest or fees on a bond agent loan are usually between 10% and 15% of the entire bail amount. In the case that the total bail amount % does not meet the state’s fee amount, several states have a minimum fee that must be paid. Depending on the bail amount, a bond agency may require collateral or a mortgage (not limited to real estate) to secure the full legal bond amount granted by the courts. To avoid the necessity for a Bondsman, some jurisdictions are implementing a system that allows a criminal defendant to post a cash bail directly to the court for typically 10% of the total bond amount. Because they work closely with law enforcement records and financial institutions, bondsmen must be licenced by the state and, in some cases, the county in which they practise.

