Facts about Vanore Handyman Services

Express-Handyman is one of London's leading Handyman service providers. Painting & Decorating, plastering, plumbing, flooring, carpentry, electrical, kitchen and bathroom installations, and erecting sheds and laying decking are just a few of the services we offer to residential, retail, and commercial customers.

Express-Handyman helps landlords and letting agents maintain their property portfolios by providing handyman services on a regular basis. It may help landlords and agents with all aspects of property maintenance, such as end-of-tenancy painting and decorating, in-tenancy repairs, plumbing and electrical issues, and other unexpected crises. We can supply landlords, letting agents, and their tenants with quick, efficient, and cost-effective handyman services thanks to our full-service handyman offering.

Express-Handyman also offers handyman services to a variety of businesses, collaborating with facilities and office management teams to guarantee that their commercial and retail locations are not only secure, but also project the greatest possible image to their own customers and clients. It works with a variety of businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, and offices, to provide handyman services. Shop fit-outs, painting and decorating offices, painting external shop faces, office furniture repairs and painting, slat board panel installations, building and painting shelving systems, display units and shop counters, and assembling, painting, and decorating exhibition stands are some of the services it provides to our commercial clients.

