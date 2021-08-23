Facts about Best Bountiful Pest Control

Farmers, for example, have long employed dogs’ keen noses to seek out pests, but training dogs to sniff out explosives and drugs is a relatively new development. It’s cutting-edge to use the same approaches to teach canines to sniff out termites and bed bugs. Birth control is another innovative pest management method. When mosquitoes carrying the potentially fatal West Nile Virus threatened San Francisco, bicycle messengers were hired to cruise the city and drop packets of biological insecticide into the city’s 20,000 storm drains. Our website provides info about Best Bountiful Pest Control.

According to a recent piece on the National Public Radio website, the new mosquito birth control approach was deemed to be safer than aerial spraying with the chemical pyrethrum, which is the standard mosquito abatement procedure.

Naturally, efforts are being made to create a better mousetrap. The Track & Trap system uses fluorescent powder to attract mice and rats to a food station. Rodents create a blacklight-visible trail that pest control professionals can use to block entry points. Night Watch, which will be available soon, employs pheromone studies to attract and trap bed bugs. The Rat Zapper, a sonic gadget designed to repel rats and squirrels, is now being tested in England. The Rat Zapper is said to give a deadly shock using only two AA batteries.

This rush of new ecologically friendly items is accompanied by a slew of new government rules. Recent EPA regulations prohibiting the sale of some pest-killing pesticides have been criticised by critics as unfairly restricting a homeowner’s capacity to safeguard his home. The EPA’s 2004 prohibition on diazinon for residential use removed a powerful ant-killer from the homeowner’s pest control armoury a few years ago. Similarly, EPA regulations enacted in 2008 prohibiting the sale of small quantities of effective rodenticides unless sold inside an enclosed trap, removing rodent-killing chemicals from the shelves of hardware and home improvement stores and limiting the homeowner’s ability to protect his property and family from disease-carrying pests.

