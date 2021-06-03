Excellent Dog Training Methods

To a devoted owner, a dog delivers unconditional love and friendship. When compared to an untrained dog, a well-trained dog improves your joy and satisfaction tenfold. According to studies, a well-trained dog is a happier and more content animal than an untrained dog. I’ve been training dogs for more than 25 years, and my goal has always been to have a happy companion that I can control in any setting, particularly when it comes into touch with youngsters or other animals. I was able to accomplish this without causing any cruelty to the dogs or shattering their spirits. When you use the right training tactics, you’ll be astonished at how quickly your dog learns to obey your directions. The following are some excellent dog training approaches for teaching your dog some fundamental obedience skills: Have a look at Spectrum Canine Dog Training for more info on this.

The Sit Command – This is the most popular and basic command to teach your dog, and it should probably be the first. For most training, using a treat as a reward for excellent behaviour works effectively. To keep your dog steady, you’ll need to tie a leash to his collar. Show your dog a treat in your palm and place it over his head, causing him to look up, then command him to sit. Occasionally, simply holding the treat over his head can cause your dog to sit. If your dog refuses to sit, place your other hand on his back and gently press down while saying “Sit.” When he sits, immediately reward him with the treat and praise him by saying “Good Boy” in a cheerful voice and vigorously petting him to show him you are pleased with his answer to your “Sit” order. It’s critical to reward him right away once he reacts correctly, so he understands why he’s being rewarded.

You can go on to the “Lie Down” command once your dog has mastered the “Sit” command. This is also accomplished with the help of a treat. To begin, instruct your dog to “Sit.” Do not reward him for sitting by giving him a treat. You should have a reward in your hand and hold it in front of him, very close to the floor, and say “Lie Down” while he is sitting. If required, place your other hand on your dog’s shoulders and gently press down until he falls asleep, or gently tug on his leash downward. Once your dog has laid down, immediately reward him with a goodie and say “Good Boy” in a cheerful tone while enthusiastically petting him to show him you are pleased with his answer to your “Lie Down” command. The tone of your voice is crucial in conveying your satisfaction with your pet’s answer to your instructions.

The “Stay” command is more difficult to master than the “Sit” and “Lie Down” commands. It’s critical to start working with your dog on the “Stay” command at the appropriate time of day. It’s critical to know your own dog and recognise whether he has a laid-back or mellow demeanour. You should not begin this training when your dog is excessively eager or energetic. When teaching the “Stay” command, utilise a treat like you did with the other training commands. Give your dog the instruction to sit or lie down to begin this training. Say “Stay” and raise your hand as if you were signalling someone to stop once he is sitting or lying down. Give the dog a treat and say “Good Boy” and pet him if he doesn’t move for 4 or 5 seconds. Only compliment him if he remains for 4 or 5 seconds. Try again if he does not obey your order. Increase the amount of time he must “Stay” before you congratulate him once he understands the concept. To persuade him to stay, repeat the “Stay” command a few times while putting your hand in a stop position. Give him the “Stay” order when he begins to understand it and slowly back away a few feet, gradually increasing the distance until he masters it. When training your dog, keep in mind that patience is key. If today’s training fails, simply try again the next day. Patience and perseverance are rewarded at all times.

