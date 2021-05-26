Employment Lawyer Federal Organizations

Various government agencies and programmes are working to solve labour law concerns. These companies collaborate with employment attorneys to develop a stronger legal system to secure the employer-employee relationship. An employment lawyer can work with or for one of these companies. These bodies are listed in the following paragraphs. Checkout Geonetta & Frucht, LLP.

Department of Labor, United States of America

The US Department of Labor is the primary federal agency in charge of labour issues. It deals with problems such as unemployment, retirement, working conditions, employee health benefits, shifts in the workplace, trade unions, and working hours. They collaborate with employment attorneys, employer associations, employee unions, policymakers, and the general public to ensure that workers and employers have the best possible working climate.

Bureau of Labor Statistics, United States of America

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is a division of the federal government that gathers a wide range of job statistics. They gather data on industry pay and wage rates for various occupations, job conditions in the private and public sectors, and employment suites. The data gathered is crucial for making labor-related decisions at the federal level. To obtain reliable information for government decision-making, the company collaborates with trade unions, employment attorneys, and other labour stakeholders. This organization’s data can also be used by an employment lawyer for research and other legal work.

Commission on Equal Employment Opportunity (EEOC)

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is a federal agency tasked with enforcing anti-discrimination legislation in the United States. The federal legislation protects such special categories of citizens from workplace discrimination. Physically disabled people, gender discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, racial discrimination, and religious discrimination are all examples of special categories of people. Individuals over the age of forty are also protected by federal law from discrimination. The EEOC works to implement these laws by informing workers of their rights and conducting audits of employers to ensure compliance. When dealing with a discrimination case, an employment lawyer can seek assistance from this organisation.