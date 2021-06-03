Difference Between a Periodontist and Oral Surgeon

It can be difficult to tell the difference between a periodontist and an oral surgeon because they both undertake oral treatments that are necessary for gum therapy. It’s difficult to tell the difference between the two, especially if you’re ready to undergo dental implant surgery.I f you’re looking for more tips, NuSmyle Dental – Logan Dentist has it for you.

Let’s take a look at what periodontists and oral surgeons mean:

What is the role of a periodontist?

A periodontist is a dentist who specialises in placing dental implants and maintaining the soft and hard tissues of the mouth in good health. It means they look after your gums, which serve as the framework for your teeth.

Gum disease can be cured by any qualified dentist in the early stages. However, if the condition worsens, a periodontist will be required to perform gum disease surgery. The periodontist can assess the issue and make recommendations. He can do root planing, root surface debridement, and scaling, among other procedures.

A periodontist is a dentist who is trained to surgically place dental implants. An implant is a periodontal procedure that involves the implantation of an artificial root in the jaw to support a replacement tooth. It is most suited for patients who have lost teeth due to periodontal disease. In summary, this new periodontal surgery is conducted by a periodontist and produces natural results, with the patient feeling as if they have never had any laser gum therapy.

What is the role of an oral surgeon?

The dental surgeon specialises in a wide range of facial, mouth, and jaw surgical treatments. He is trained to correct birth deformities, remove cancerous tumours from the mouth, perform difficult tooth extractions, and treat traumatic jaw injuries. The dental surgeon can administer a variety of anaesthetics.