Details About Braces

Adults are increasingly opting for dental braces, which are no longer only for children and teenagers. There are many advances and innovations in dentistry and orthodontics today, making braces a choice for anyone who needs them, whether to fix long-standing dental problems such as occlusions or simply to enhance appearance.

There are many new opportunities for people of all ages to get their teeth fixed, providing them with not only a pretty smile but also the health benefits that come with straight teeth and a proper bite.

Orthodontic braces are used to straighten crooked teeth, which is what most people think about when they hear the word braces. It is possible to progressively ease teeth into new, more natural positions by using brackets affixed to the teeth and wires that tighten over time to force them into more correct positions.

It takes a long time – sometimes years – but the long-term benefits are well worth the effort. Braces are typically used on teenagers and children while their teeth are still developing, but braces are also available for anyone who wants to correct dental issues by straightening their teeth.

Braces not only help to enhance a person’s appearance, but they also help to remedy a variety of dental issues that can be caused by crooked teeth or a bad bite. Premature enamel wear, excessive tooth erosion in hard-to-reach areas, occlusions, crowded teeth, and jaw misalignment caused by teeth, among other issues, may all be treated over time with dental braces, which have been used since Hippocrates’ time. Even the ancient Greeks understood that having straight teeth was not only attractive, but also beneficial to one’s health!

Braces have a reputation for being just for children for a variety of reasons. Years ago, it was believed that braces should only be used to fix dental issues and enhance tooth alignment when an individual was still young and their teeth were still growing in and maturing. This has since been proved incorrect, with the discovery that even mature teeth can be repositioned and bone development can begin, assisting in the maintenance of corrected teeth in their more accurate location.