Dental Implants – Explained

A dental implant is an artificial dental component which interfaces with the underlying bone or jaw to support an artificial tooth, dental crown, denture or bridge. This artificial component is fitted into the mouth and is anchored in place by an implant screw. In some cases, this may be attached to a dental filling and bonded with cement that is placed into a removable mould, usually through an incision.Get more informations of Dental Implants

The purpose of dental implants is to give a desired impression or appearance to a tooth base. Implants are implanted in areas such as the jaw bone for replacement of missing teeth, in the neck for dentures and bridges, or in the mouth for a new crown. The most common implants used are teeth or partial teeth that need replacing. However, there are other options and dental implants can be used to help with many different procedures.

The use of dental implants has many advantages and benefits including improved oral function, a less intrusive surgery and an improved self image and confidence. Implants are also used in the neck for dentures and bridges, as well as the face for crowns. Dental implants are used in conjunction with dental crowns and a dental filling to provide patients with improved dental health.

Implants can be made of porcelain, titanium, copper or even bone depending on what bone they are to be fitted into and the implant material. The best implants are made from metal of a high enough density to give the patients a better appearance. However, this does not always mean that the patient will get a flawless implant, as bone density and porcelain all play a part. Therefore, a qualified dentist must be consulted before implants are considered. Dental implants are not recommended for patients who have poor bone or jaw health, history of bone cancer or diabetes and those who smoke.

Implants can take many forms and sizes. In fact, the size of the implant can depend on the size of the root of a tooth which in turn depends on the severity of damage done to the root. This damage can be from old age, disease or trauma. An implant can be designed to accommodate a tooth size from one to five crowns. Most implants are designed to be inserted through the gums, but there are also some that are to be placed in through the mouth.

Patients with a history of tooth decay or disease of the gums are at risk of infection. Therefore they should make sure that their implants are sterilized and that any implants they have placed on their own gums are not to be sterilized before being inserted into the mouth. It is important for patients to take good care of their implants and they should not be subjected to radiation treatment or heat. Some patients will require regular follow up visits to ensure that the implants are in perfect condition.