A dental implant, also called a postcranial insert, is a small titanium or metal screw which interfaces with the patient's bone or gum tissue to secure a new dental appliance like a bridge, crown, denture or facial prosthetic. The implant has a hollow interior which houses the screws and metal shanks. They can be made from many different materials including gold, silver, nickel titanium and even plastic. The implant can then be screwed directly into the bone during the recovery process.

Implants have become one of the most popular ways to restore oral health in patients who are missing teeth. These devices are very effective and can restore chewing function to even the worst-looking molars in the mouth. Patients who have had tooth loss due to gum disease, accident, decay or breakage can often use dental implants to restore their ability to chew and speak normally. This is especially helpful for children who suffer from delayed closure, spaced alveolar bone loss or other conditions that can affect the strength of their jaw. These devices are used to address these issues because they strengthen the jaw and improve speech function.

In addition to dental implants being an effective alternative to missing teeth, they can also help replace jawbone in adults who have been missing teeth due to an accident or a complication from the procedure performed. Titanium screws are surgically placed into the jawbone where the tooth was removed. The screw, which is hollow itself, is able to heal back into the jawbone after healing in a natural way over time. If the screw does not heal back naturally, the patient may need to get bone grafts from another area of the body.