Dental Implant Procedure

When dental implants are mentioned, many patients get apprehensive. These rehabilitative gadgets shouldn't be as frightening as they are. Prosthodontists utilise them to maintain dental health and people's ability to eat, speak, and enjoy life in general.

What Are Dental Implants and How Do They Work?

Dental implants have been used for thousands of years, according to history. Bone and wood were allegedly utilised to make artificial teeth by the ancient Egyptians and Mayans. Wooden teeth were employed by George Washington.

Thankfully, science has progressed to the point that we no longer need these materials. Today’s dental implants are usually composed of titanium. They are surgically implanted in the jaw to replace missing teeth and roots. Furthermore, implants do much more than just replace missing tooth components. They also help to support the teeth around them. They are dental prosthetic devices that are implanted into the jaw and support crowns, bridges, and dentures.

Procedure for Dental Implants

Before an implant surgery, dental patients may note that there is a lot of preparation. The precise position, shape, and structure of the jaw and mouth must be determined by the oral surgeon. He may need to determine the closeness to the sinus cavity or the inferior alveolar nerve canal in the jaw, for example, depending on the eventual placement of the implant. CT scans of the region may be needed in addition to the standard dental X-rays. To prevent problems and to create an implant that will fit perfectly in place, it is necessary to know the precise form of the jaw and the quantity of bone that can support the implants.

The oral surgeon may begin the surgery once the planning is completed. It is essential to create an incision in the gums over the area where the implant will be placed.

No additional permanent ornamentation is used to secure the implant. It must be given time to allow natural bone to develop over it and securely anchor it. The implant is then covered with crowns or other prostheses by a prosthodontist.

Dental Implant Recuperation

There is a lot of disagreement over how much time should be allowed for the implant to heal before a prosthesis is placed on it. Allow two to four months for recovery before introducing the stress of a prosthesis, or four to six months if bone grafting is required.

In extremely limited circumstances, a temporary prosthesis may be placed on the same day as the implant provided specific clinical requirements are met.