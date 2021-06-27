Dayton Bumper Repair Services

There are a lot of cars on the road nowadays, and a lot of them don’t meet safety regulations. Many automobiles require maintenance or replacement. There is one fix, though, that greatly exceeds the others. It’s a case of bumper repair. Bumper repair, whether to the front or back, is the most common repair that has to be or is performed. It’s also a critical fix that shouldn’t be pushed off for the sake of safety. Check out the reasons why bumper repairs are so popular.Do you want to learn more? Visit Dayton Bumper Repair

There are a variety of reasons why bumper repair is one of the most commonly done repairs nowadays. Consider this: your front or rear bumper is what protects your engine and you. So, if you’re in an accident, it’s only natural that your bumper will need to be repaired. A few numbers, on the other hand, will assist you comprehend the problem better.

The number of cars on the road has been gradually increasing at a rate of about 5% per year. That implies there are more automobiles on the road, which means there is a higher chance of an accident. Could you believe that 30% of drivers think it’s acceptable to “love tap” their bumper when parallel parking? I personally do not believe it is OK to tap my car’s bumper, and I certainly do not want anyone else to “love tap” my car in the process. This is one factor that contributes to bumper repair.

In addition, 79% of customers say their damage occurred in a parking garage. Because 80 percent of bumper damage happens during parking, this is usually bumper damage. This might happen when you misjudge a parking location or reverse into another vehicle. It it be your fault or someone else’s, but your bumper will be impacted.

Based on this figure, which part of your car do you believe is the most affected? A recorded rear end accident occurs every 17 seconds, and an unreported rear end collision occurs every 8.5 seconds. The most common type of accident on the road is a rear-end collision, which accounts for over 29.7% of all collisions, and 75% of these occur at speeds of less than 10 mph. YOUR BUMPER, to be exact!

As you can see, bumper repair is very popular nowadays because many people drive carelessly. The majority of bumper repairs are not due to significant or even minor car accidents. They occur because there are many irresponsible people who park carelessly, speak on their phones, or just believe it is acceptable to tap your car with theirs.

