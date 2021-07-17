Cryotherapy’s Effects on Genital Warts

Cryotherapy (also known as cryosurgery) is the use of extremely cold temperatures to eliminate aberrant or damaged tissue. Cryotherapy is a method in which a substance, commonly nitrous oxide or liquid nitrogen, is used to freeze off genital warts for the sake of our articles (or warts generally). It is frequently advised since it is a reasonably priced and effective therapy that is quick, painless, and, in many circumstances, quite effective if only a few warts are present.

Cryotherapy is commonly used by doctors to treat difficult warts in adults and older children, and it works on both dry and moist warts, both topically and inside. Treatment can take place in a doctor's office or a local clinic, making it a very convenient option for patients.

Although it can be unpleasant at times, cryotherapy does not normally leave scars, but it might cause pain during the operation. Skin irritation, swelling, blistering, and ulceration have all been reported as possible side effects of the procedure. Cryotherapy of the rectum and surrounding area is more painful and ineffective than cryotherapy elsewhere on the body, however warts on the shaft of the penis and the vulva usually respond well to the treatment.

Cryotherapy during pregnancy has been the topic of conflicting reports, with the results of numerous studies and research being discordant. Although cryotherapy is usually regarded safe for use during pregnancy, it is widely believed that it is most effective and safe for both the mother and the foetus when used in the second and third trimesters. Furthermore, according to some guidelines, cryotherapy is safe if just three to four treatments are administered, and this is based on a previous case study on pregnant women that demonstrated the safety of specific cryotherapy treatments.

Cryotherapy has been shown to be 50 to 80 percent effective in the treatment and removal of warts in the majority of cases.

Pre-cancerous lesions (actinic keratoses, for example), malignant lesions (basal cell and squamous cell cancers, for example), moles, skin tags, and solar keratoses are among the benign skin growths that can be destroyed using cryotherapy. It can also be used by dermatologists to treat aberrant skin cells and as a means of treating limited areas of various tumours (called cryosurgery), such as prostate cancer.

Although cryotherapy is not suggested for specific areas of the body due to the possibility of tissue loss or unacceptable scarring, it poses low risk and can be well tolerated by the elderly and other patients who are not excellent candidates for other surgical treatments.