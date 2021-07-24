Concerning Medical Marijuana

Medical marijuana, or medicinal marijuana, is medically-grown cannabis and certain cannabinoids which are approved by doctors for their particular patients. Two major categories of medicinal marijuana are medical marijuana and black market cannabis. Medical marijuana is not considered very addictive and has low health risks compared to smoked cannabis. However, it is illegal in many countries. more info here

Two of the most popular types of medicinal cannabis are Colorado’s Amendment I and II, and California’s Propositionosition 64. In the first case, the plants are grown for medical purposes only; in the second instance, they are legalized for recreational use. Although recreational use of cannabis is becoming more widely accepted in several countries, including Canada, many countries ban its recreational use. In Canada, police raids on marijuana grow houses are common, with growers unable to provide proof of legal sales. As a result, there is no legal trade in recreational marijuana.

Medical cannabis users do report that the relief from pain, nausea and other side effects of medical marijuana helps to reduce the suffering they experience from chronic diseases such as cancer and sclerosis. However, recreational users are not recommended to take this medication for minor ailments such as headaches, muscle spasms or soreness due to sore bones. There have been no well-designed studies comparing medical marijuana with recreational marijuana.