Concerning about Patriotism as Idolatry

There’s no problem…. With 18 seconds left, the Jets’ defence kept the Patriots deep in their own territory, with irritation mounting when lineman Logan Makings was called for unnecessary roughness. Brady knelt on third and five to settle for the three points at the halftime break. Holding Welker to a single catch and the Patriots to three points was a feat in and of itself, but maintaining that momentum in the second half against that team would be even more difficult… especially against Tom Brady… right?Have a look at the post for more info on this.

Not so quickly… The Jets forced the Patriots to punt on their first drive once again, as they did on their subsequent drive. With nine minutes left in the third quarter, the Patriots’ defence came up big with another near-interception from Brady, culminating in what amounted to a twelve-yard sack just as the offence appeared to be clicking.

Still, it was just a matter of time before Brady found a way to put the ball in the end zone. He completed a touchdown pass to Alge Crumpler with thirteen seconds left in the third. Then, on a two-point conversion, Sammy Morris leapt in front of Brady to take the snap and sprint through the line into the end zone. That put the Patriots in position to tie or take a four-point lead with a field goal, forcing the Jets to score a touchdown to reclaim the lead.

On second down in the fourth quarter, Sanchez tossed the ball to Jerricho Cotchery, who raced it 58 yards while hurdling opponents along the way.

Sanchez completed the drive with a touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes, who made an incredible catch diving out of the end zone. The advantage had grown to eleven points… 21-11. Is it possible that this divisive style of motivation is effective? Taking on the Patriots? Is this in New England?